Captain Jack

"With his start in a 4-2 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 28, midfielder Jack Jewsbury became the third player in history to play at least 150 regular-season matches with two different MLS teams, joining Steve Ralston and Bobby Boswell."
So it is that this Portland Timbers stalwart notches another career record. There were many who said in the past three seasons that Capt. Jack was past it. There was the game where he lost his footing and gave up a goal to the opposing team. But the honest truth is that Jewsbury has been an anchor player---smart, assertive, effective for most of his minutes on the field. Timbers would not have thrived without him.
No comments:
Post a Comment