Tuesday, July 8, 2014

Technology: Laser pointers and Goal line calibrations

The World Cup has a role in the continuing unfolding of technological marvels in everyday life.  The two that jump to the forefront for me are the harassment via laser pointer which obviously was aimed at Russia's keeper in the match with Algeria.  This is a development which could wreck soccer as we know it.   Lasers, easily obtained for a pittance, could destroy the integrity of the game if unchecked.    At the other end of the spectrum, goal line technology which has been heatedly debated for many years now is making its world debut in Brazil.   As a fan watching,  the calibrated measurement seems helpful, particularly in those instances when the ball's speed confounds the eye.   If FIFA is convinced that the technology is reliable,   I think it's a plus.   But it is all about the reliability.   And the images presented are only digital representations of the physical universe.  As such, they are able to be manipulated.   So, as always,  we trust. 
