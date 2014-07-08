Yeah...it's been raining for sixteen days straight and the temperature is hovering at 42 and the lines on the pitch are starting to float in the puddles, but The Guys are pullin' their boots on and muttering that "we're too old to be doin' this" at the same time they're getting that rush of old boy adrenalin that shouts "Yes! I'm here and and I've got my boots on. I may be old but in the words of Old Nick, "I AINT DEAD YET".
Tuesday, July 8, 2014
Technology: Laser pointers and Goal line calibrations
The World Cup has a role in the continuing unfolding of technological marvels in everyday life. The two that jump to the forefront for me are the harassment via laser pointer which obviously was aimed at Russia's keeper in the match with Algeria. This is a development which could wreck soccer as we know it. Lasers, easily obtained for a pittance, could destroy the integrity of the game if unchecked. At the other end of the spectrum, goal line technology which has been heatedly debated for many years now is making its world debut in Brazil. As a fan watching, the calibrated measurement seems helpful, particularly in those instances when the ball's speed confounds the eye. If FIFA is convinced that the technology is reliable, I think it's a plus. But it is all about the reliability. And the images presented are only digital representations of the physical universe. As such, they are able to be manipulated. So, as always, we trust.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment