Yeah...it's been raining for sixteen days straight and the temperature is hovering at 42 and the lines on the pitch are starting to float in the puddles, but The Guys are pullin' their boots on and muttering that "we're too old to be doin' this" at the same time they're getting that rush of old boy adrenalin that shouts "Yes! I'm here and and I've got my boots on. I may be old but in the words of Old Nick, "I AINT DEAD YET".
Wednesday, March 18, 2015
CONCACAEF Champions League
The marquee MLS teams may not be in the hunt for this trophy at the moment, but there's no question that this bit o' bling is fiercely sought. The matches this week were hard fought and attended by thousands of passionate fans. America was upset by Herediano in a fierce contest. And the Montreal Impact picked up a win in the first leg of their semi-final match. I'd love to see the Timbers move up that chain. To be tested in the broader world of futbol and to succeed is where a club's legacy begins to have true gold.
