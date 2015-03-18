Wednesday, March 18, 2015

CONCACAEF Champions League

The marquee MLS teams may not be in the hunt for this trophy at the moment,  but there's no question that this bit o' bling is fiercely sought.   The matches this week were hard fought and attended by thousands of passionate fans.   America was upset by Herediano in a fierce contest.   And the Montreal Impact picked up a win in the first leg of their semi-final match.  I'd love to see the Timbers move up that chain.  To be tested in the broader world of futbol and to succeed is where a club's legacy begins to have true gold.   
