US v Netherlands

Men's team break through and defeat Holland despite being down at the start. And the heroes of the match weren't so much the familiar nor the famous. Clint Dempsey was not there. What a grand achievement! Can this be the start of a truly competitive US squad? I hope so. I think Jurgen has been brilliant in recognizing that there is a much bigger pool of US players who could be our future champions and opening the opportunities. I can't wait to see where we go. Deutschland up next!
