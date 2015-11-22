The first playoff match for the MLS Portland Timbers kicked contending matches aside as the team battled through 120 minutes of field play and eleven rounds of penalty kicks to finally take the win when keeper, Adam Kwarasey ,stopped opposing keeper, Jon Kempin, with a great save after making his own statement by bending the net with a strong shot.
Yeah...it's been raining for sixteen days straight and the temperature is hovering at 42 and the lines on the pitch are starting to float in the puddles, but The Guys are pullin' their boots on and muttering that "we're too old to be doin' this" at the same time they're getting that rush of old boy adrenalin that shouts "Yes! I'm here and and I've got my boots on. I may be old but in the words of Old Nick, "I AINT DEAD YET".
Sunday, November 22, 2015
Portland Timbers first MLS playoff match: eliminating SKC in PKs.
Anyone who follows futbol passionately treasures their short list of legendary matches, generally matches attended in person. And the game provides a limitless list of competitive moments, in small or large venues, where the passion was intense, the stakes were high, and the goddess, Fortune, put her hand on the scale more than once to tip the outcome.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment