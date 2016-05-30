John Milne Donaldson and the Portland Soccer Football Champions of 1925

Yeah...it's been raining for sixteen days straight and the temperature is hovering at 42 and the lines on the pitch are starting to float in the puddles, but The Guys are pullin' their boots on and muttering that "we're too old to be doin' this" at the same time they're getting that rush of old boy adrenalin that shouts "Yes! I'm here and and I've got my boots on. I may be old but in the words of Old Nick, "I AINT DEAD YET".