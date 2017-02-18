Yeah...it's been raining for sixteen days straight and the temperature is hovering at 42 and the lines on the pitch are starting to float in the puddles, but The Guys are pullin' their boots on and muttering that "we're too old to be doin' this" at the same time they're getting that rush of old boy adrenalin that shouts "Yes! I'm here and and I've got my boots on. I may be old but in the words of Old Nick, "I AINT DEAD YET".
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Underdog Lincoln City sets mark in FA Cup win.
I don't really have to write a thing. The BBC report says it all. Underdogs have been known to bite. That's why we love them. This is a happy day for all the little guys with heart out there.
