Barcelona Comeback v PSG not quite legendary.

Barcelona comes back to beat Paris St. Germain in Champions League play. The Catalonian side had gone down an extraordinary 0-4 in the first leg of their matchup with PSG. This week they returned to Camp Nou for the second leg and pulled out a 6-1 win to advance on aggregate. I tuned in to the replay because I love to see Barca at their best and I had heard about the result on 'the feed'.
I was ready for a legendary comeback game. And who doesn't love a comeback? Not to mention that it's unheard of to comeback from a four point away deficit and win. Has almost....well never...happened. When all was said and done, I was less than happy. I had seen some wonderful and passionate play. But the Spanish side won on the strength of two penalty kicks. The first, in my opinion, came off a completely dubious call. Neymar went down because of the trajectory of the falling PSG defender who was already in mid-collapse before Neymar even got close. The second penalty was less clear but not a hard foul. Either way, the resolution of this game was not legendary in my opinion.
I wish that it had been. And I'm happy to see Barca go forward. There will not be many more chances for this particular crew, who are pretty legendary, to make their mark on soccer history.
