A homegrown Portland Timbers defender from East County!

Marco Farfan is an extraordinary figure in Portland's soccer history. Starting this year with the Timbers' first team at left back, a position woefully hard to fill after the departure of Jorge Villapa˜na for Liga MX, Farfan has been a solid performer-settled, smart, and unintimidated by the exalted setting. What is most extraordinary is that he is only 18 and is still attending Centennial High School when he's not battling opposing players in the MLS.
Farfan is not the first professional Timbers' recruit from East County. Scott Benedetti played at Centennial HS in the 80s, graduated to University of Portland and then joined the semi-pro FC Portland team going on to play for the resurgent Timbers and the Colorado Rapids in the USL.
Farfan has the potential, in my opinion, to be one of the best left backs ever for the Timbers, but also to become a standout on the US National team. This profile suggests what a wonderful, ordinary kid he is, despite his extraordinary talent.
You heard it here--maybe not first but early. He could be great. And that's a shout out for all the people of East Portland who often feel like they are deeply undervalued.
No comments:
Post a Comment