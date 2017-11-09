This year is the 40th year since the original players in the club first started out as a pickup team in the Portland Parks summer league of 1977 playing under the banner of SJO Irregulars. A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 40th year badge, selected from club member designs. The six teams of FC77 were all represented at the event- Old Nicks, Newcastle, Hibernians, Rangers, Bollocks and PBR.
Yeah...it's been raining for sixteen days straight and the temperature is hovering at 42 and the lines on the pitch are starting to float in the puddles, but The Guys are pullin' their boots on and muttering that "we're too old to be doin' this" at the same time they're getting that rush of old boy adrenalin that shouts "Yes! I'm here and and I've got my boots on. I may be old but in the words of Old Nick, "I AINT DEAD YET".
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Celebrating in our 40th year
On July 22, 2017, FC77 gathered at the Montessori Sun School field at SE 148th just south of Division, a pitch that has been the closest thing our club has known as a 'home' in our years playing the game. We came together on the occasion of the annual Athletic Cup, an annual gathering of club players, their families, and various other friends and opponents and people who wandered by and were interested. The potluck, with an 'all comers' pickup game for young and old along with somewhat regular raffle of entertaining soccer items, has drawn from 40 to 60 folks, particularly since Montessori Field became our home pitch.
This year is the 40th year since the original players in the club first started out as a pickup team in the Portland Parks summer league of 1977 playing under the banner of SJO Irregulars. A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 40th year badge, selected from club member designs. The six teams of FC77 were all represented at the event- Old Nicks, Newcastle, Hibernians, Rangers, Bollocks and PBR.
