Old Nicks Celebrate - November 5, 2017

Old Nicks gathered almost our entire team for a match against Rodders on a gray and blowy Sunday morning. The game went well for a change. We almost never win on the Clackamas Community College field which is legendary for its 15 degree slope, cow pasture grass, and small size. This day we were energized though and we won 2-0, good goals both.
Pinger and Bergenser have been running low level gambling operations related to the Timbers win totals, away win totals, and similar important reckonings and post-game had been designated as the moment to disclose the winners, so all were primed to gather for bier and brats near the field.
Back Row-Mgr. Porter, Lyle McBride, Glenn Fithian-Barrett,Steve Pinger, Kim Bergenser, Jeff Heilman, Jim Hilliker, Al Gerritsen, Bruce Barclay, Kaiser Siddiqui, Rich Black, Jim Brinkman.
Sadly absent-Mark Vogel and Rock Courter. Crew are wearing the new 40th Year kit.
Mgr Porter was tasked to bring a bbq which he did, transporting the propane tank in his child safety seat. Bergenser was tasked with bringing the brats. Others brought german style salads, chips, and garnishes. The gathering place was on the Oregon City banks of the Clackamas River where the Trolley Trail passes on its way south. Google maps calls the place Funkity Parking, and it was indeed fun. Kim and Pinger ceremonially presented the 'caps'. One, the wooden spoon cap was for getting spanked I think. The contestant who fared the worst. The other was the Cap Man cap which was won by Al Gerritsen who did not show for the ceremony and thereby the item was entrusted to the Mgr.
As with most social activities involving the Nicks (and some of their partners as well) there was cheerful conversation on many topics--our team has a wide-ranging interest and opinion in almost everything. The discourse was fueled from the Bier Wagen with Glenn's famous five taps flowing profusely.
Happily, the sun shone and the temperatures were warm for November. Occasional runners and dog walkers passed by, trying not to seem too curious about the gaggle of old men in funny hats. Also fortuitously, we were not visited by the police or other official personages.
The day unfolded just as everyone had hoped. We were grateful to be there, to share the company and to have played soccer. Sometime later, however, we were all stunned and saddened to learn that Kim Bergenser's wife, Mary, had passed away just about the time Kim was heading to visit her. She was receiving treatment at OHSU and sudden complications took her unexpectedly. The loss was a sharp reminder of our fragility as humans, of how blessed we are to be part of this group who can share life, however it unfolds.
Dr. Makande closes out the ceremony with a Haka dance from his traveling road show.
No comments:
Post a Comment