Silent No More

I have been happily busy for the past few years with playing soccer myself, working at Leach Botanical Garden, a job I am privileged to have and enjoy, and practicing the art of being a Grampa. Along with many other activities.
Recently, however, I was contacted by the Oregon Adult Soccer Association staff to let me know that a woman had dropped off ephemeral artifacts from the Vikings Soccer Club which had been active in the sport since the 1920s, a hundred years ago. I was also contacted in regard to the transfer of the Cameron and Bennett trophies to the Oregon Historical Society by the family of Roger Hamilton, a longtime champion of the sport. These two legendary cups in Portland's soccer history had turned up through Roger's efforts in 2010. I was privileged at the time to meet with him as he had them examined for authenticity by an expert.
These two events reminded me that the historical part of the game deserves documentation as we march further into the era of MLS and the Portland Timbers. I dusted off my log-in file and resolved to get back to posting about that distant past. Excellent and knowledgeable writers are already covering the sport at the professional level and the game is thriving as participation grows in weekly pickup games by the dozen around the city. (I am a participant in "kickarounds" each week which draw between twenty and forty players most of whom are over the age of 60.
So here it is--a rejuvenated Sodden Pitch, a virtual square of white space upon which I can write anything I desire. I promise to stay on topic and hope to provide interest and value for those who believe that institutions need roots and traditions and talismans.
FC77 Older Nicks - O65 Division 2021
