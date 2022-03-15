In mid-February, I received email from the staff at Oregon Adult Soccer Association. Anne Braghero, a longtime friend and soccer player, let me know that a woman had left materials she had found in her uncle Eric Nelson's effects while cleaning out his house after his passing. Becca, the OASA Office Manager, had talked with her and had agreed to take them. The photos and paper documents were brief snapshots from the Vikings soccer team which had played in the Portland Soccer League beginning in the 1920s.
I was very excited to see this material. I knew of the team from the Cameron Cup championship lists and news clippings, but I had never seen anything with more detail. The photo above is a team photo, likely from 1928. The woman's uncle, Eric Nelson, is standing, second from left. I am struck by the very makeshift appearance of the goal around them. Also notable is that some of the players have a beverage in hand--some things don't change. And I wonder if the small item on the ground on the right might be a trophy? Or just another bottle.
Players and positions on the roster sheet to the left also include captions and comments from the writer. Two hand drawn ads-one from a jeweler and one from a plumber adorn the inside cover. The flavor with which it is done reminds me very much of the 'home made' character of my early years in the Portland soccer league.
Also included in the materials were several Viking Soccer Club membership cards for the year 1929 signed by president Arthur Harold. I note that his name doesn't appear on the player roster nor are there substitutes listed. The Timber Barons were the Cameron Cup winners from the 1925-26 season until the 1928-29 season when they were bested by the German Sport Club for a year. The Vikings came back to take the cup in 1931-32. They made their last appearance as Cup winners in 1955-56.
I began to look for material documenting the period of soccer in Portland before the '75 Timbers somewhere back in the 80s. As a history fan I was sure the game must have been played. Thus these materials on Eric Nelson and Vikings.
